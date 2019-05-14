(1923-2019)
SHELL ROCK — Viola H. Wittenburg, 95, of Shell Rock, formerly of rural Bremer, died Saturday, May 11, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
She was born Oct. 15, 1923, in Bremer County, daughter of Lydia (Bunger) and Carl Traetow. On Sept. 9, 1945, she married Arlin John Wittenburg at St. John Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Viola and her husband initially farmed north of Bremer, and then moved to a farm east of Bremer. In addition to farming beside Arlin, Viola worked at the grocery store in Bremer, Farmers Produce in Tripoli and for Farmers Exchange in Waverly. In 2014 she moved to The Meadows in Shell Rock. Viola was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian.
Survived by: two granddaughters, Linda (Jeff) LaField of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Natalie (Ty) Williams of Tonkawa, Okla.; a grandson, David (Bethany) Wittenburg of Dallas; six great-grandchildren, Dalton and Tatum LaField, and Owen, Aiden, Noah and Hailey Wittenburg; two sisters-in-law, Frieda Traetow of Waverly and Marlys Wittenburg of Readlyn; a daughter-in-law, Preshita Wittenburg of Universal City, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sons, James and Kendall Wittenburg; a brother, Edgar Traetow; and two sisters, Lucinda Meier and Alice Moeller.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the funeral home. Visitation also one hour before services.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Viola enjoyed crocheting and donated many afghans to Cedar Valley Hospice. While living at the Meadows, Viola liked playing cards, Bingo and Hot Dice. She also collected salt and pepper shakers, and treasured time spent with her family.
