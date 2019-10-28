(1935-2019)
ALTA VISTA — Vincent “Vinny” P. Glaser, 84, of Alta Vista, died Saturday, Oct. 26, at Colonial Manor in Elma.
Vincent “Vinny” Peter Glaser was born Sept. 5, 1935, to John and Claire (Dockendorf) Glaser on the family farm in North Washington. He married Lois Zeien on Feb. 1, 1956, at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Alta Vista. She died in 2010.
After completing his education, Vinny began his lifelong farming career. The couple farmed near Ionia and later moved to the Chickasaw County home where Vinny farmed and Lois cooked for four years. They moved to their present farm near Alta Vista in 1966. Vinny worked at Nature’s Fertilizer and Epley’s Seed Company.
He was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters.
Survived by: a son, Keith “Hammer” (Suezen) Glaser of Alta Vista; a granddaughter, Bethany Glaser of Alta Vista; his siblings, Barney Glaser of San Fransisco, Joe Glaser of New Hampton, Frank Glaser of Evansdale, MaryAnn Valley of Oakland Park, Ill., and Luella Jorngensen of Cedar Falls; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Dean Glaser; a grandson, Michael Glaser; and his siblings, Margaret Zubrod, Elizabeth Huber, Harold Glaser, John Glaser, Paul “Bobby” Glaser and Donald Glaser.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, both in Alta Vista. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, Elma. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
Vinny and Lois were united as one for 54 years. Vinny enjoyed farming, his cattle and his cat, “Dipstick.”
