September 28, 1935-June 25, 2022

WAVERLY-Vincent (Vince) Charles Fricke passed away Saturday morning, June 25 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, IA.

Born to Charles and Margaret Fricke on September 28, 1935, in Manitowoc, WI. He grew up in Shakopee, MN and later attended Wartburg College graduating in 1957. After college he attended Wartburg Theological Seminary receiving his Bachelor of Divinity/Certificate of Ordination in 1961.

In 1959 Vince married Barbara Louise Tessmer and after his Ordination Vince and Barb were missionaries in Papua New Guinea from 1961 – 1967. After returning from Papua New Guinea, they adopted three children Randall Gregory Fricke, Jeffrey Scott Fricke and four short years later Kristen Dana Fricke.

Vince spent the next 50+ years doing what he loved, preaching God’s word throughout IA, going out to eat with his family as well as cooking for his family and friends. He served the following communities: Milford IA, Gilbert IA, Janesville IA, and interim positions at multiple locations in NE IA.

Vince is survived by: spouse Barbara, brother Roger, children Randall (wife Carrie), Jeffery and Kristen, grandchildren Kayla (husband Drew), Cole, Reide and Brooke and great-grandchildren Kinley, Emersyn and Mara.

Celebration of life Saturday July 2nd—Visitation from 12 noon – 1pm followed by Memorial Service at 1pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, 301 1st Street NW, Waverly, IA 50677.

Condolences can be sent to Family.