Vincent “Vince” A. Demuth

Scott Evan Bonney, 62, of Ankeny, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo of pneumonia. He was born on January 29, 1957 in Cedar Falls to Carroll and Eva Grace Bonney.

Scott graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1975. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Scott was united in marriage to Jolene Kasper in Des Moines, Iowa on August 25, 1984. They were blessed with two sons, Aaron and Matthew.

He was employed as a microbiologist wiwth Woodson-Tenent Laboratories for 20 years and prior to his accident with the Iowa State University Depatment of Environmnetal Health and Safety.

Scott suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a car accident in 2006. He resided at Harmony House in Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife Jolene of Ankeny; two sons, Aaron of Des Moines and Matthew of Nottingham, England; a sister Cathy (Robert) Cooper of Cedar Falls; seven nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30th at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.