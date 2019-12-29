 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vincent “Vince” A. Demuth

From the Obituaries in the Courier today, Dec. 29, 2019 series
(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Vincent “Vince” A. Demuth, 82, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 23, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born July 26, 1937, in Gilbertville, son of Bernard “Ben” and Jeanette Nie Demuth. He married Mary Ann Kraus on June 22, 1959, at St. John Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Vincent graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Gilbertville in 1955. He was self-employed as the owner of Concrete Foundations Inc. before selling the business. He was later employed by Flynn Paving before his retirement.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Mark (Melanie) Demuth of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Rob Demuth of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Holly, Jacob, and Allen Demuth; three sisters, Gladys (Don) Miner of Ankeny, and Arlene (Willard) Adolphs and Ruth (Tom) Tausz, both of Marshall, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Demuth; and sister-in-law, Margie (Rick) Lynch.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, David Demuth; a brother, Nick Demuth; and brother-in-law, Ken Kraus.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Inurnment will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Edward Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.