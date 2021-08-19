January 18, 2008-August 14, 2021
STORY CITY-Vincent Raphael Roche, age 13, left this world on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at his home in Story City.
Vincent was born January 18th, 2008 in Waterloo, Iowa to parents Marco Roche and Sarah Chingren. A loving son, friend, and big brother, Vincent was at his happiest when he was helping others. He found joy and purpose in taking care of people and would want to be remembered by how hard he tried to ease others’ pain. One of his greatest treasures was taking care of his little sister, Eleanora, who loved and adored him very much and meant the absolute world to Vincent.
A student in the Roland Story School District, Vincent was very active with wrestling, football, Jujitsu, track, and swimming. He absolutely loved being in the water; it was his happy place and he would soak up every second in it he could. During his free time, you could find him entertaining his little brother and sister, reading by the fire, listening to and making music, playing video games, playing in the river in Story City, riding his bike, or taking his dogs Pinot and Jeff on walks around the neighborhood.
Vincent is survived by his mother, Sarah Chingren and her partner Isaac Harmelink of Story City; father, Marco Roche and his wife Charlotte of Carrollton, Virginia; sister, Eleanora, and brother, Maximilian; maternal grandparents, Connie and Bill Munchoff of Waterloo, and Mike and Heather Chingren of LaPorte City; paternal grandparents, Dave and Joanne Roche of Waterloo, and Clay Wygant and Louise Ford of Albuquerque, NM; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Public visitation will be from 2:30 to 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames. A Time of Sharing will begin at 4:00 PM with cremation to follow. The family encourages you to share your favorite memories of Vincent or a joke he would love (and we all know how much he loved bad jokes!). Following the time of sharing, there will be refreshments at the Ames Elks Club, 522 Douglas Ave., from 3:30 to 7:00 P.M.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Vincent’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
