Vincent J. Zeets

When it came to his family, Vince had a way of making everyone feel loved and special. He was a strong patriarch for his siblings even though they all lived miles apart. He was a great listener and problem solver who was always available when needed. He loved getting together with his siblings and other family members and especially enjoyed sharing stories, a good laugh, and a few cold Karlo’s at the Zeets campouts.

Vince was a kind and loving father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach them and guide them. He never ended a phone call without saying, “I love you.” One of Vince’s greatest joys was spending time with his 10 grandchildren. He loved and valued each of them and their special gifts and personalities. Vince (and Kathy) made birthdays a celebration by spending time with each grandchild; taking them out to eat at their favorite restaurant or taking them shopping for just about anything they wanted. But the one true love of Vince’s life was his wife Kathy. Nearly 50 years of marriage and he still called her “my girl”. They spent many hours on the golf course, taking walks, or simply sipping coffee in the mornings. Vince was very proud of the life they built together.