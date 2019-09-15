{{featured_button_text}}
Vincent and Wendy Hird

Wendy and Vincent Hird

CEDAR FALLS – Vincent Hird, 83, died Sept. 6 at Bickford Cottage. Wendy Hird preceded him in death on April 11, 2014.

Vincent was born Oct. 19, 1936, son of Vincent and Delora (Rust) Hird. Wendy was born Dec. 24, 1937, daughter of Edwin and Renelda Widman. They were married April 5, 1968.

Vincent graduated from Loras Academy in 1953 and joined the Navy.

Vincent and Wendy are survived by: Wendy’s children, David McConnell, Mark (Debra) McConnell and Gregory McConnell; their daughter, Cheryl Hird and her two children; grandchildren, John McConnell, Courtney (Josh) Ackerson-McConnell, Rochell Hendricks and Ashley Reese; 10 great-grandchildren; Vincent’s siblings, Gerald (Buzz) (Marlene) Hird, Susan (Ray) Hird-Pregler, Mary Ellen Hird-Timbs; and many nieces and nephews.

They were preceded in death by: their parents; Vincent’s stepmom, Sally Hird-Pauly; Vincent’s siblings, Ardelle (Vern) Maury, Timothy (Mona) Hird and Gary (Lori) Hird and infant sister Margaret; Wendy’s twin sisters, Lavonne and Lynette Widman; a brother-in-law, Kevin Timbs; and a great-grandson, Paxton McConnell-Ackerson.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Joint memorial services: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Together they enjoyed shopping, vacation, going to shows, cruises, and making meals together. They took a lot of pride and joy in helping to raise their granddaughter Courtney. In Vincent’s free time he loved to read, do puzzles, play cards, swim and bike.

To plant a tree in memory of Vincent Hird as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments