September 16, 1950-May 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Vincent F. “Vince” Williams, 70, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 12 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

He was born Sept. 16, 1950 in Waterloo, son of Warren A. and Dorothy Popenhagen Williams. He married Cindy Lou Ostrander Oct. 12, 2001 in Oildale, Calif. She died Dec. 14, 2017.

Vince graduated from Waterloo East High School and worked at Viking Pump, Cedar Falls, for 30 years as a machinist.

Vince was a kind hearted man who never met a stranger. He loved sharing stories about his interests in classic cars, like his Cadillac, Camaro and Corvette, and stories of his many travels with his wife, Cindy Lou.

He is survived by: his sister, Lois Williams of Waterloo; his cousin, Gayland (Dianne) Popenhagen of Cedar Falls; two cousins, Donna (Fred) Zmolek of Dike, Bonnie Popenhagen of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by his parents; and his wife.

Services will be 10:30 Friday, May 21 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

