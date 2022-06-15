September 7, 1924-June 13, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Villanova C. “Novie” Klein Foss, 97, of La Porte City, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at La Porte City Specialty Care of natural causes. She was born September 7, 1924, in Eagle Center the daughter of William and Gertrude (Gibson) Klein. On February 17, 1942, Novie married her sweetheart, Glen Foss Jr. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center. They began farming on a 120-acre farm. Novie raised chickens and sold eggs to help out. She also worked at a cannery and Dorothy’s Clothing Store both in La Porte City.

Glen and Novie’s world came with a heart break in 1965, when a tornado destroyed their beautiful farm. Lots of memories, treasures, and livestock were lost, but working hard together they bounced back better than before.

Novie loved to work with flowers, go dancing, help in the field driving tractors and trucks, and hauling grain to the elevator. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Saint Gertrude Circle. Novie will be remembered for her heart of gold, kindness, friendliness, and generosity. Her favorite saying while in the nursing home was “Thank you sweetie” for everything. Novie loved everybody. After spending 71 years together, now Novie and Glen can be together again.

Survived by: a daughter, Marlys (Emery) Kuhn of La Porte City; a son, Rick Foss of La Porte City; a daughter-in-law, Lesa Foss of La Porte City; nine grandchildren, Kimberly (Bart) Frush, Kenny Kuhn, Karla (Randy) Kiler, Billy (Lauren) Foss, Glen (Nikki) Foss III, Tina (Rick) Masterson, Kelly (Kendra) Foss, Dusty Foss and SeHee Foss; seventeen great-grandchildren, Josh (Natish) Frush and Ashley Frush, Brittany (Mitch) Frerichs, Tiffany (Justin) Klein, Brenden (Abby) Kuhn and Emily Kuhn, Austin, Alex and Anthony Kiler, Meghan (Michael) Lottinville and Melanie (Ahlden) Harm, Ryan and Trevor Masterson, Baley, Gage, and Bayden Foss and Skyler Hughes; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Harper and Huxton Klein, Brooks Frush, Mason and Myles Lottinville, Regan Hughes and Kollin Foss; a sister, JoAnn (Cletus) Phillips of Waterloo and a step-sister, Luella Zmolek; and a step sister-in-law, Phyllis Reiter.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; one son, Robert “Bob” Foss; a sister, Patricia “Patty” McKenna; and a step-sisters, Magdalen Burk, Dorothy Bohnstengel, Oliva Werner; step sister-in-law, Jackie Reiter; two step brothers, Harold and Donald Reiter; four step brother-in-laws, Vest Burk, Donald Zmolek, Leo Bohnstengel, Charles Werner; and a brother-in-law, Bob McKenna.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where there a Rosary Service at 5 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour before the service at the church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous, 12007 190th St, Monticello, IA 52310.

Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St. La Porte City, IA 50651 is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.