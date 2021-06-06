Vilas Lester “Sid” Morris Jr.

Sid served his city through terms on: Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning, City Council and Cedar Falls Utilities.

Sid was a proud member of several Veterans organizations. He was a life member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS, and Korean War Veterans Association. He also belonged to 7th Infantry Division Association, in which he served on the Board of Governors for many years. He was a member of 40 & 8, member, and past president of Iowa Chapter 99, KWVA and PO2 Taylor Morris Chapter 323 of KWVA. Sid also served on the Black Hawk County VA Commission.

Sid was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. He was a 50-year member of Black Hawk Lodge #65 where he served two terms as Master and was the Grand Marshall of the Grand Lodge of Iowa 1989-1990. He was a member of the CF York Rite Bodies, Scottish Rite, El Kahir Shrine, P.P. 1986, and ROJ.