May 2, 1952—April 4, 2021

MARSHALLTOWN—Vidal Zermeno, 68, of Marshalltown, died Sunday, April 4 at the Iowa Veterans Home.

He was born May 2, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Jose R. and Valeria Terrones Zermeno. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1970 and attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, before entering into the U.S. Airforce, where he honorably served our country during the Vietnam War.

Vidal was employed as a sales agent with AAA of Iowa in Waterloo, serving many customers in the Cedar Valley area.

He is survived by: two brothers, Tom (Linda) Zermeno and Andrew (Jan) Zermeno both of Waterloo; two sisters, Encar?nation Maria Zermeno of Baltimore, Maryland, and Lenore Zermeno of Elma, Iowa; many nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jose R. Zermeno, Jr. and Jaime J. Zermeno; and his sister, Julie Smith.