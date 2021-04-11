May 2, 1952—April 4, 2021
MARSHALLTOWN—Vidal Zermeno, 68, of Marshalltown, died Sunday, April 4 at the Iowa Veterans Home.
He was born May 2, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Jose R. and Valeria Terrones Zermeno. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1970 and attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, before entering into the U.S. Airforce, where he honorably served our country during the Vietnam War.
Vidal was employed as a sales agent with AAA of Iowa in Waterloo, serving many customers in the Cedar Valley area.
He is survived by: two brothers, Tom (Linda) Zermeno and Andrew (Jan) Zermeno both of Waterloo; two sisters, Encar?nation Maria Zermeno of Baltimore, Maryland, and Lenore Zermeno of Elma, Iowa; many nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jose R. Zermeno, Jr. and Jaime J. Zermeno; and his sister, Julie Smith.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Airforce Honor Guard. Public visitation will 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 6 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church. Masks and social distancing are still required for this event. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials: directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
