Victoria L. “Vicki” Wildeboer

Vicki graduated from Orange High School in 1972, receiving her B A degree in nursing with College of St. Francis of Juliet, Illinois. She was a nurse with Schoitz Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital, (later Covenant Medical Center). She was an Industrial Nurse with I B P, worked at the Red Cross and was an instructor in nursing at Hawkeye Community College. Vicki loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed camping, traveling the world with her husband and church activities.