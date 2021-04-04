August 16, 1929—April 2, 2021

WATERLOO—Victor Frank “Vic” Deutsch, 91 of Waterloo, died a peaceful death on Friday, April 02, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 16, 1929 at home on the family farm in New Prague, Minn., son of John and Marie Wampach Deutsch. He married Belva Jean Klein Oct. 29, 1948 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, New Prague, Minn. She died Oct. 10, 2000. He married Mary Nichols Leer on May 28, 2005.

After graduating from New Prague High School, he hitchhiked to Waterloo and found work at John Deere in the foundry, Bernice’s Pastry Shop, Wood’s Tavern and Hamm’s Beer Distributing, before owning and operating Vic’s Lounge in Waterloo from Oct.3, 1960 to June 30, 2017, when he declared “the days of hurrying are over!”