August 16, 1929—April 2, 2021
WATERLOO—Victor Frank “Vic” Deutsch, 91 of Waterloo, died a peaceful death on Friday, April 02, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 16, 1929 at home on the family farm in New Prague, Minn., son of John and Marie Wampach Deutsch. He married Belva Jean Klein Oct. 29, 1948 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, New Prague, Minn. She died Oct. 10, 2000. He married Mary Nichols Leer on May 28, 2005.
After graduating from New Prague High School, he hitchhiked to Waterloo and found work at John Deere in the foundry, Bernice’s Pastry Shop, Wood’s Tavern and Hamm’s Beer Distributing, before owning and operating Vic’s Lounge in Waterloo from Oct.3, 1960 to June 30, 2017, when he declared “the days of hurrying are over!”
Survivors include: his wife Mary, of Waterloo; his three daughters, Vickie Deutsch of Milwaukee, Wisc., Peggy (Dave) Deutsch-Knutson of Cedar Falls and Johnette Deutsch of Evansdale; his two sons, Joe (Andrea) Deutsch of Fairbanks, Alaska and Rob (Rose) Deutsch of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two on the way; and five-great great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Deutsch of New Prague, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews. Vic is also survived by his step-children, Kelly (Steph) Leer of Ostego, Minn, Jeff (Kim) Leer of Fairbank, Iowa and Jamie Leer of Dacono, Colo.; and three step-granddaughters.
Preceded in death by: his first wife of 50 years; his sons Tony Deutsch and Jeff Deutsch; his grandson, Jonnie Deutsch; his sisters, Kathleen (Al) Bessel, Theresa (Marvin) May and Angie (Simon) Hesse; and his brother, Richard Deutsch.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service assisted the family.
Memorials may be directed to the following: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Worker House at P.O. Box 1533, Waterloo, IA 50704; Cedar Valley Haiti Foundation at 110 Plaza Circle Suite A, Waterloo, IA 50701; or The Vic Deutsch Family, P.O. Box 732, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
