WATERLOO — Vickie JoAnn Aldridge, 64, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes.
She was born Vickie JoAnn Johnson on April 10, 1954, in Waterloo, daughter of Joe Harris and Pauline Brown. She was fathered by Sammie L. Brown. She married Lewis Aldridge on March 6, 1992, in Waterloo.
Vickie graduated in 1973 from East Waterloo High School. Much of her professional career was with Tri-County Head Start in Waterloo, also with “Y’s” Kids.
She was a member of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, LaTres Johnson; two sons, Perry (P.J.) Norman and James McKinney; three sisters, Paulette (Joe) Davis, Deidra (William) Speller and Lenora (Rufus) Jenkins; a brother, Michael (Stephanie) Johnson; 14 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; as well as Ruth LeFlore, Readell Brown, Carolyn Cage and Deb Johnson.
Preceded in death by: her maternal and paternal grandparents; her parents; a son, Shawonyta Norman; and Aunt Wilhelmina Austin and Uncle Bill (Willie L. Richmond Sr.).
Services: noon Friday, Sept. 21, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. Services are provided by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Memorials: can be directed to the family at 320 E. 11th St., where they will receive friends.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoff grarup.com.
Vickie had a passion for working with children. She loved the Lord, her church, choir, fishing and family.
