April 1, 2021

CORALVILLE—Vicki Lynn Hustosky, 73, of Coralville passed away April 1, 2021 at her home following a long illness.

Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice.

She is survived by her daughter Keri Bohnsack of Iowa City, IA; one brother Rick (Maggie) Bauer of Waterloo, IA; one sister Nicki (Greg) Streff of Grand Blanc, MI, and three grandchildren Emmalie, Joseph and Joshuah Bohnsack, all of Iowa City, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and stillborn grandson Benjamin Bohnsack.

Online condolences and memories of Vicki may be shared with her family at www.lensingfuneral.com.