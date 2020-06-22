(1946-2020)
WAVERLY -- Vicki Kay Lee, 74, of Waverly, died Saturday, June 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Feb. 4, 1946, in Ottumwa, daughter of Fred and Lena (McCreery) Hayes. She graduated from Hedrick High School in 1964. On Jan. 30, 1965, she married Ronald “Ron” Lee in Hedrick. She worked at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community as a CNA/med aid and the Waverly Hy-Vee from 1996 until 2019. Ron died in 2011.
Vicki was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors: two sons, Mark (Lisa) Lee of Lafayette, Ind., and Kevin (Dawn) Lee of Waverly; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Stanley Gambel; and a sister-in-law, Barb Swaim.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Ron; a sister, Connie Gamble; her father- and mother-in-law, James and Lucille Lee; and a brother-in-law, Sam Swaim.
Graveside services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at McCormick Cemetery in Ottumwa. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
On-line condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed attending family sporting events.
Service information
3:00PM
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.