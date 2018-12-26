Try 1 month for 99¢

Vicki J. Lawrence, age 59, of Rochester, MN, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, surrounded by her family at her home.

Vicki Jean Hentges was born Feb. 4, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Ralph “Porky” and Shirley (Yearling) Hentges. She attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Central High School in Waterloo in 1977.

While working at Brinkley’s Landing, she met the love of her life, Darby Lawrence. They married on Oct. 12, 1985. After graduating college in 1989, they and their son, David, moved to Dubuque, Iowa. While in Dubuque, they welcomed their daughter, Erin. After Darby completed seminary, the family spent several years in central Illinois and welcomed their daughter, Sarah, and son, Andrew. They moved to Rochester, MN in 2007.

In her spare time, Vicki enjoyed riding her bike, camping, and spending time with her family. Vicki was a friend to everyone, and she will be remembered for her warm, bright smile and infectious laugh.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Darby Lawrence of Rochester; son, David (Rachel) Barr of Farmington; daughter, Erin Lawrence of Savage; daughter, Sarah (Ryan) Benson of Rochester; and son, Andrew Lawrence of Rochester. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Logan and Caleb Barr, along with several extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph “Porky” and Shirley Hentges; and her brother, Larry Hentges.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island, MN with Pastors Marie AK Anderson, Charlie Leonard, and Tony Metz officiating. Lunch will follow the service. Visitation will be 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Mahn Family Funeral Home — Rochester Chapel, and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Friends may share a memory at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

