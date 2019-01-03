Veronica J. Kelly

(1955-2018)
WATERLOO — Veronica Jean “Ronnie” Kelly, 63, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 24, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City of natural causes.
She was born July 22, 1955, in Waterloo, daughter of Elizabeth Harmon Merriweather and Charles Williams.
She graduated with an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and she received her master’s degree in mental health counseling in May 2018. Ronnie was employed by the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center as a victim impact counselor as well as Hope Tree as a youth mental health counselor. She was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church.
Survived by: her mother, of Waterloo; her children, Kim (Rich) Pruitt of Golden Valley, Minn., Nicole Huff of Jacksonville, Fla., Lennette Harmon of Cedar Rapids and Marcus (Kiesha) Wright of Waterloo; Brittney Mhoon of Cedar Rapids and CaSondra Kelly of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, the Rev. Shara Baker, Sandra Harmon, Gwenette Harmon, Eula Sallis and Debra Sallis, all of Waterloo; a brother, Reginald Sallis of Waterloo; her special friend, Raydell Talbert; and several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: her ex-husband, Ray Kelly; her father; her grandparents, Isadore, Vincie, and Mary Harmon; a special aunt, Elnora Durham; a brother, Gregg Walker Sr.; a niece, Sydney Mabry; a nephew, Gregg Walker Jr; and a special cousin, Johnny W. “Buba” Powers.
Services: noon Saturday at Payne Memorial AME Church, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to her family at 227 Oliver St., Waterloo 50703, where they will be receiving friends.
Ronnie was caring, humorous, feisty and a protector. She was argumentative, yet lovingly apologetic. Her philosophy was “keep it 100.” She will be greatly missed and now she can claim, “Victory is Mine”!
