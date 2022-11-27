July 27, 1928-November 13, 2022

Vernon “Vern” Clifford Irwin, age 94, recently of Edgewood Vista in Brainerd, MN, and formerly of Pine River, MN and Cedar Falls, IA, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Vern was born on July 27, 1928, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of George and Helen (Haney) Irwin. Vern Served in the 11th Airborne Division from December 15, 1950, to December 15, 1952. After serving his country, Vern worked in aircraft manufacturing, law enforcement and transportation while living in California. He remained in transportation after returning to Iowa from California. Upon retirement Vern and Ivy moved to the Hackensack, MN area and finally ended up outside of Pine River in 2003.

Vern enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching, and helping with projects at Miracle Bible Camp as well as numerous wood projects.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Ivy; and his two younger brothers, Gary and Robert. He is survived by his brother, Dewayne and sister-in-law, Arvilla; his daughters, Marilyn Wilson and Rebecca Vidanovic; son, James and daughter-in-law, Roxanne; grandsons and granddaughters-in-law, Arron and Kim Wilson, Ian and Jenny Wilson, Seth and Mandy Wilson, John and Bekka Irwin; and great grandchildren: Tristan, Cameron, Mackenzie, Hayden and Colton Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Finchford Community Bible Church. Burial will follow at Finchford Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Vern’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187