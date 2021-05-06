May 4, 2021

Vernon “Vern” Albert Simon, age 84, was the 10th of 13 children born to John and Jeanne (Dubois) Simon. He grew up in Parkersburg where he attended school, later graduating in 1956. After high school he spent two years in the United States Army working as military police in Korea, from 1956 to1958. After his discharge from the military, he worked at various jobs before joining his brother, John, at the Simon family gas station.

Vern married Mary Ann Stille on December 27, 1966, in Nashua, Iowa. He later worked for his brother Russ in his bowling alley and bar. Most recently, Vern assembled fishing lures for Doc’s Catfish Bait Company. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church, and a member of the American Legion.

Prior to retiring to town, Vern enjoyed living on an acreage north of town for almost 30 years, where he hunted, fished, and appreciated his front row view of the wildlife. Vern especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and the sarcastic banter they shared. He often took credit for their many talents and accomplishments to anyone who would listen!