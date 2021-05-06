May 4, 2021
Vernon “Vern” Albert Simon, age 84, was the 10th of 13 children born to John and Jeanne (Dubois) Simon. He grew up in Parkersburg where he attended school, later graduating in 1956. After high school he spent two years in the United States Army working as military police in Korea, from 1956 to1958. After his discharge from the military, he worked at various jobs before joining his brother, John, at the Simon family gas station.
Vern married Mary Ann Stille on December 27, 1966, in Nashua, Iowa. He later worked for his brother Russ in his bowling alley and bar. Most recently, Vern assembled fishing lures for Doc’s Catfish Bait Company. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church, and a member of the American Legion.
Prior to retiring to town, Vern enjoyed living on an acreage north of town for almost 30 years, where he hunted, fished, and appreciated his front row view of the wildlife. Vern especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and the sarcastic banter they shared. He often took credit for their many talents and accomplishments to anyone who would listen!
Vern passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison, after a short battle with cancer. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jeanne Simon; in-laws Rudolph and Elsa Stille; five brothers John, Ray, Dan, Don, and Russ; six sisters, Helen, Pauline, Marguerite, Doris, Darlene, and Simone in infancy; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann.
Vern is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann; three daughters, Holly Havlovic (Tom Schmidtke) of Mason City, Robyn Simon of Marshalltown, and Michelle (Tavis) Hall of Waterloo; seven grandchildren Ben (Kelsey), Alex (Carissa), MaKayla, Aalyah, Jabrea, Isaiah, Lynette, Abigail, Lori, and Jonathan; and a great granddaughter, Emma; a sister, Sally Windham of Rockford, IL; two sisters-in-law Janeé Simon of Parkersburg, and Dorothy Teeter of Waterloo; a brother-in-law Ronald (Mary Jo) Stille of Nashua; along with many other relatives and friends.
A Private Family Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, at Redman Funeral And Cremation Services. Masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be observed.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be donated in memory of Vern.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
