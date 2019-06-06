(1948-2019)
PLAINFIELD — Vernon Ralph Slessor, 70, of Plainfield, died Friday, May 31.
He was born Sept. 4, 1948, to Ralph and Bette (Rooney) Slessor in Waterloo. He married Karen Troudt on Aug. 28, 1976, in Waterloo.
Vernon grew up on a farm in Hudson, then served in the U.S. Army in the security agency division. He retired from John Deere.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Shelly, Jennifer, and Alea Slessor; his grandchildren, Oliver, Abbigail, Emmeline, Elijah, Isaiah, Alexandria, Joeseph and William; two sisters, Sheila (Ronald Day) and Tina Trinka; a brother, Gerald (Stacey) Slessor; many nieces and nephews; and many more who were not related but knew Vernon as Grandpa.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and three grandchildren, Thomas Ralph Hancock, and two babies who died at birth.
Services: noon Saturday, June 8, at the home of Karen and Vernon Slessor, 1176 160th St., Plainfield. A light lunch will be served first with the services to follow.
Memorials: can be made to the family for distribution to the various charities Vernon supported.
Vernon had many pastimes: rifle shooting, hunting, fishing, building motorcycles and boats for his grandkids to enjoy; and playing with his grandchildren, making them wooden guns and swords and animal cages. He was involved in many charities. He loved to talk and joke around with his very close group of friends.
