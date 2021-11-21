June 6, 1936-November 15, 2021

Vernon LeRoy House, 85, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home in Tripoli.

Vern was born on June 6, 1936, Dodge Center, Minnesota, the son of William and Bethel (Bornholdt) House. He attended elementary school in Ryan, Iowa and graduated from Coggon High School in 1954. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1959 and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1961 with the rank of corporal. He was united in marriage on September 21, 1958, to Barbara Sherman at the RLDS Church in Maquoketa.

Vern started his career with a milk route that he had built and in 1955 he sold his milk route. For the next 11 years he worked at Wagner Ford in Maquoketa as a mechanic. In 1966, he was hired as the business manager for Edwards Spraying and Construction. While still working with Edwards, he moved his family to Tripoli in 1968, and in 1978 he purchased the business which then became House-Loebig. He sold the business in 2007 and began driving truck for Figanbaum Trucking which he did until two months ago.

Vern was very active in the community. He was a Jaycee for several years and was also instrumental in setting up the Action Youth Center. He was a volunteer fireman for 17 years and served as Fire Chief for 9 years.

Vern had a love of planes and flying so much that he got his pilot’s license. He collected Lionel trains and enjoyed reading, but his favorite hobby was driving truck.

Vern was a very loving, kind father and husband. Everyone agreed he was the rock of the family, and that might be why so many people consider him a second father. You could rely on Vern, if he told you he was going to do something, he did it. He was an attentive listener and always had a pearl of wisdom to share.

Vern is survived by a daughter, Pam (Kevin) Caster of Iowa City; a daughter, Lisa (Leon) McNeilus of Waverly; a son, Bill House of Tripoli; and a daughter, Leslie Reed (fiancé, Matt Werner) of Farmington, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Wolcott of Johnson City, Tennessee and a sister-in-law, Gloria House of Ankeny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara House in 2017; his brother, Charles House; and a brother-in-law, Robert Wolcott.

Memorial services will be held at 11: 00 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Military Rites will be conducted following the service. The family will greet family and friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187