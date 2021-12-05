February 26, 1944-November 27, 2021

On November 27th, 2021, in Midland, TX, Vernon Lee Jensen passed on to be with his loving Lord and join his parents in eternal rest.

Vern, Coach to his friends and students, was born February 26, 1944 in Waterloo, IA. He grew up in the small town of Dewar and graduated from Dunkerton High School before he went on to attend Upper Iowa University.

Vern was a sportsman through and through. He played basketball, baseball, and football in high school and into college, until a football injury ended his time as a player. Vern graduated from Upper Iowa with a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Mathematics and went on to use his athletic prowess to coach while teaching kids about math and science. Coach Jensen started the girls basketball program in Hudson, IA and led several teams across multiple states—Iowa, Arizona, and Texas—to championship games. During his middle years, he also portrayed Honest Abe on President’s Day and for patriotic events because of his uncanny resemblance to our 16th president. He ended his career in 2008 in El Paso, TX after 43 years of mentoring youth. His focus on academic excellence, integrity in all you do, and commitment to hard work inspired students to be the best athletes and citizens they could be.

Vern is survived by his family: sister—Karen (Dave) Waytenick of Gold Canyon, AZ; daughters—Heidi (John) Kirk of Midland, TX and Holly Lee of Aurora, IL; grandchildren—Andrew Hernandez, Elizabeth Hernandez, Caleb Kirk, Aaron Kirk, Glory Kirk, Madison Kirk, and Spencer Jones; and great grandchildren—Isabella Hernandez and Emma Ponce; nieces—Kimberly Bryan and Karena Newhall.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Dorothy Jensen.

Time and distance sometimes separate us, so please gather wherever you are and with those you love to celebrate his life and legacy. A memorial Facebook page is available to share stories, love and condolences, and celebrations of Vern’s life.

Memorials may be made to:Senior Life Midland, PO Box 80519, Midland, TX 79708 or Midland Education Foundation, 615 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, TX 79701