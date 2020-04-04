Vernon L. “Smokey” Janssen

(1939-2020)
WELLSBURG — Vernon Lee “Smokey” Janssen, 81, of Wellsburg, died Wednesday, April 1, at Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
He was born March 25, 1939, son of Henry V. and Henrietta (Kolthoff) Janssen. He graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1957. Smokey married Shirley DeGroote on Aug. 14, 1965, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Smokey worked for many years at Snittjer Grain Co. He then worked for the Wellsburg Community Schools, first as a mechanic and then as a bus driver, and was a part-time farmer.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Kim (Chad) Hotz of Waverly; his grandsons, Cole and Caden Hotz, both of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Virgil, Delmar, Kenneth and Marvin Janssen; and two sisters, Agnes Ward and Carol Glenn.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services as well as the burial at Shiloh Cemetery in Wellsburg will be private.
Memorials: to the family who will then direct them to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Smokey enjoyed doing yard work, cars and trucks and spending time with his friends at coffee. However, his true joy in life came from spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
