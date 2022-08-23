January 13, 1932-August 19, 2022

Vernon John Cordes, 90, Cedar Falls, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Deery Suites at the Western Home.

Vern was born January 13, 1932 in Beaver Township to the late John and Rickstena (Lupkes) Cordes. Following his graduation from Dike Community High School in 1949, he married Mary Louise Fruchtenicht on August 8, 1952 in Cedar Falls. The couple was blessed with three sons: Rod, Steve and Dan. Vern served in the Navy Reserve Seabees for 8 years attaining the rank of Builder 1st Class. Vern and Mary worked together at Ubben Building Supplies Inc. for several years when they bought the business in 1966 and worked together for over 50 years before retiring.

Over the years Vern was very active in his community serving two terms on the Dike Town Council, a charter member of the Dike Lion’s Club. member of the Dike Volunteer Fire Department (serving as a training instructor, 1st Captain and Chief during that time), and a member of the Dike Chamber of Commerce (serving as secretary, treasurer, vice-president and president over the years). He also served on the Board of Directors of the Iowa Lumberman’s Association, Board of Directors of the Northwestern Lumberman’s Association, Board of Directors of the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home, and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church (serving on the Property Board, Church Council and Sunday School teacher).

In his free time, Vern enjoyed woodworking, boating, hunting, fishing, golfing and traveling. He was also an avid sports fan. Most of all, Vern loved his spending time with his family.

Vern is survived by his sons, Rod (Delaine), Steve (Pam) and Dan Cordes; grandchildren, Sara (Brian), Krystle (Joe), Nick (Amber), Devyn, Sean, Timber (Aaron), Courtney, AJ and Drew; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Owen, Collin, Elizabeth, Allison, Sloane, Dawsyn, Dallas, Ella and Rhett; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; grandson, Daran Cordes; a niece, Julie (Fruchtenicht) Haes, nephew Randy Cordes and brother, Kenny Cordes.

Vern’s funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Cedar Falls on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 25th at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming at 9:00 AM on Friday at the church until the time of service. The committal for Vern will be at 1:00 PM on Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation.