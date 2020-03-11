Vernon J. Hanus

(1929 - 2020)

TRAER -- Vernon Joseph Hanus, 91, of Traer, died March 6, at Sunrise Hill Care Center from complications of Alzheimer's.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1929, southwest of Traer, the son of Charles and Anna (Suchy) Hanus. He attended country school at Carroll No. 3 and Traer High School, graduating in 1946. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Korea with a unit of X Corps, a tactical command between divisional and army level and one of three corps in the combat zone. He was discharged as a Sgt. 1st class in 1953.

He married Dorothy Duhachek on Sept. 22, 1953, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier.

Vernon farmed for several years, worked for Traer Cabinet and Construction, and was employed as the maintenance man at Sunrise Hill Care Center for 21 years. He served as 4-H leader, served on the Extension Council, was a board member of the NE County Food Pantry and I.C. church council, and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the American Legion, where he held several offices.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Martin Hanus of Cedar Rapids and Paul (Kari) Hanus of Cadilac, Mich.; and three grandchildren, Courtney, Allison and Abby.