October 5, 1942-May 17, 2021

WAVERLY-Vernon H. Buchholz, 78, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at his home early Monday morning, May 17, 2021.

Vernon was born on October 5, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Arlene Louise (Buhrow) and Leo William Buchholz. Vernon graduated from Tripoli High School in 1961 and served in the United States Army. On July 29, 1966, Vernon was united in marriage to Wanda Mae Adelmund at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Vernon worked at Oliver Farm Equipment Company in Charles City, Niewohner Hardware in Waverly and Shield Bantam Company in Waverly. Vernon started farming while working for Shield Bantam and farmed exclusively from 1971 until the time of his passing.

Vernon was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Siegel. He favored Oliver tractors and enjoyed collecting them. He also enjoyed fishing and camping, but most of all, he loved socializing and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids.