October 5, 1942-May 17, 2021
WAVERLY-Vernon H. Buchholz, 78, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at his home early Monday morning, May 17, 2021.
Vernon was born on October 5, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Arlene Louise (Buhrow) and Leo William Buchholz. Vernon graduated from Tripoli High School in 1961 and served in the United States Army. On July 29, 1966, Vernon was united in marriage to Wanda Mae Adelmund at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Vernon worked at Oliver Farm Equipment Company in Charles City, Niewohner Hardware in Waverly and Shield Bantam Company in Waverly. Vernon started farming while working for Shield Bantam and farmed exclusively from 1971 until the time of his passing.
Vernon was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Siegel. He favored Oliver tractors and enjoyed collecting them. He also enjoyed fishing and camping, but most of all, he loved socializing and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids.
Vernon is survived by his wife Wanda, of nearly 55 years; three children, Troy (Deatra) Buchholz of Waverly, Teresa (Jared) Rowland of Dyersville, and Tracy (Theresa Drewis) of Tripoli; three grandchildren, Kaylee and Kaleb Rowland and Cody Vern Buchholz; and two brothers, David (Linda) Buchholz of Waverly and James (Mike Adrian) Buchholz of Waterloo; five sisters, Shirley Redies, Mesa, Arizona, Betty (Dave) Nelson, Waverly, Joann (Darrell) Blasberg, Waverly, Diane (Lyle) Schmit, Peoria, Arizona, and Sandra (Gary) Wilkens, Nashua and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elaine Buchholz and Rosalee Leuenberger; brother-in-law, Wendell Redies; and nephew, Mitchell Blasberg.
According to his wishes, there will be no public services; private funeral services will be held with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Military honors will be provided by Waverly Area Veterans Group. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Siegel. Online condolences may be left at ww.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.