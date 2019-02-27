Vernon E. Kirchhoff

(1929-2019)
TRIPOLI — Vernon Erwin Kirchhoff, 89, of Tripoli, died Monday, Feb. 25, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center.
He was born June 1, 1929, at the family’s home, rural Tripoli, son of Erwin and Dorothy (Chapin) Kirchhoff. He married Sarah Berlin and the couple would later divorce. On April 8, 1959, he married Verona Judisch at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner. She died May 21, 2017.
He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from December 1954 to April 1956 and would continue to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1962. Vernon drove truck for Tripoli Food and Livestock and drove school bus for Tripoli High School for many years. He also farmed in the Tripoli area and worked for John Deere & Co. from July of 1965 before retiring in April of 1993. Vernon was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, Brandenburg-Krueger Post 4013, VFW of Tripoli, was a Mason for more than 50 years and the El Kahir Shrine for more than 40 years.
Survived by: five children, Deb (Dean) Mirs, Becky (Dale) Shonka, Randy (Pia) Kirchhoff, Tammy (Alan) Geweke, all of Tripoli, and Julie (Kevin) Pearce of Omaha, Neb.; 14 grandchildren, Chris Mirs of Plano, Texas, Leslie (Nick) Kaeding of North Liberty, Tyler (Sarah) Shonka of Tripoli, Mike (Kaylin) Dornbusch of Waterloo, Taylor Dornbusch of Iowa City, Kyle (Brittney) Kirchhoff and Tanner (Mary Reding) Shonka, both of Tripoli, Kalie (Kris) Schuldt of Winterset, Grant Pearce of Denver, Colo., Taylor Geweke of Tripoli, Trent Pearce and Kara Pearce, both of Omaha, Jordan Geweke and Brianna Kirchhoff, both of Tripoli; seven great-grandchildren, Carson Kaeding, Piper Shonka, Chloe Kaeding, Kayson Kirchhoff, Kohen Kirchhoff, Adrian Dornbusch and Sawyer Kaeding; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents and parents-in-law; his wife, Verona; three stillborn sons from his former wife; a brother, Dennis (Mardell) Kirchhoff; a sister-in-law, Arlene (Wilbert) Brase; and a sister-in-law, Lavonne (Lloyd) Moeller.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial with military rites conducted by Brandenburg-Krueger Post 4013 VFW of Tripoli at Freemont Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, with a 3:30 Masonic service conducted by the Masonic Lodge of Waverly. Visitation also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be made in his name to Grace Lutheran Church and V.F.W., both of Tripoli or the Shrine Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling, played in a softball league and enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and Schaafkopf.
