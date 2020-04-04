× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1934-2020)

WATERLOO – Vernon D. Buchan, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 2, at home.

He was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Iowa City, son of George and Tillie (Thoren) Buchan Sr. Vernon married Janet “Jan” Heideman at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo on Dec. 10, 1960; she died May 18, 2019.

Vernon graduated from Waterloo West High School. He served in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged. Vernon worked as a butcher at Brownie’s Food Locker for many years. Then, he worked at Buffalo Weaver, formerly known as Millet’s Factory.

Survivors: two daughters, Denise (Steven) Spleas of Waukesha, Wis., and Terri Packingham of Waterloo, a son, Daniel Buchan of Waterloo, three grandchildren, Rebecca (Richard) Potts, Joshua Spleas and Dominic Packingham; and three brothers, Ronald (Karen) Buchan, Jerry (Judy) Buchan and Larry (Judy) Buchan, all of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Jan; and several brothers and sisters.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Services on West Ridgeway is in charge of services.