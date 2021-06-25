May 14, 1928-June 23, 2021

REINBECK-Vernon Conradi, 93, of Reinbeck, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. Per Vernon’s request, there will be no services. He has donated his body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine for research and the education of our future doctors and nurses.

Vernon was born May 14, 1928 in Grundy County, the son of Neal and Tena Conradi. He attended country School through the 8th grade, then Grundy Center High School.

He was a strong man and would try to fix anything. He kept his good-natured mind and smiles thru the last few months of his journey.

Vernon grew up a farm boy and never lost that interest. He worked at Rath Packing and then lived in Colorado until moving back to Reinbeck in 2014.

He married Lois Gibson in 1950 and then served in the Army as a medical aide at Ft Carson, CO during the Korean Conflict.

Vernon is survived by his wife Lois Conradi; sister Lois Knaack; sisters-in-law Nancy Jungling and Ardis Conradi; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Merle and Melvin and an infant brother.