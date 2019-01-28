(1927-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Vernon James Christensen, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 26, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born May 13, 1927, in Dike, son of Peter and Christine Christensen. He graduated from Dike High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1947. On Oct. 25, 1952, he married Marian Chapman in New Hartford. She died April 21, 2003. Vern owned and operated Vern’s Phillip’s 66 Service Station on La Porte Road in Waterloo for more than 40 years, retiring in 1988.
Survived by: his daughter, Cheryl Christensen of St. Charles, Ill.; his son, Robert Christensen of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Rob Christensen of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Jeremy Christensen of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and Emily Christensen of Burlington, Wis.
Preceded in death by: his wife; and his brother, Harold Christensen.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be Thursday at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
