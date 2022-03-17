May 12, 1946-March 14, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Vernon “Butch” Henry Harms, Jr., 75, of Cedar Falls passed away at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born May 12, 1946, in Waverly, son of Vernon and Marjorie (Speedy) Harms, Sr. Butch graduated from Allison-Bristow High School with the Class of 1964, then attended Ellsworth Community College. He married Colette Kaye DeBower at St. James Lutheran Church of Allison on June 26, 1966 before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Butch was a buyer in Purchasing & Scheduling at Viking Pump for 42 years before retiring in 2008.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Colette; his son, Tim (Pam) Harms of Owatonna, MN; daughter, Amy Mosley of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren: A.J., Zach (Linsey) and Christian; 2 great-grandchildren: Kaisen and Haiden; 4 brothers: Tom (Sandy) of Allison, Jay (Linda) of Oskaloosa, James (Lisa) of Omaha, and Jon (Barb) of Marion; and many beloved family and friends.

Butch’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with Visitation prior beginning at 9:30 am. Funeral Honors will be part of the service. Burial will follow at a later date at the Allison Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Butch was a warm and caring people person who never left a crowded room without a new friend. He was an athlete in his younger years and continued in sports as an official for football, baseball, basketball and softball. Butch enjoyed fishing and hunting when his health allowed. Above all, he was a diehard Hawkeye fan who was a season ticket holder for 40 years.