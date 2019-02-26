Vernon Arthur

(1950-2019)
WAVERLY -- Vernon H. Arthur, 68, of Waverly, died at home Thursday, Feb. 21, of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 15, 1950, in Oelwein, son of Donna (Meyer) and Earl Arthur. On Oct. 6, 1979, he married Jo Ellen TeKrony in Omaha, Neb.
Following graduation from West Central High School in 1969, Vern attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he received a baseball scholarship as a pitcher. Then he began his lifelong career in the concrete construction industry. He worked for Hawkins and Kiewit in Omaha before moving to Waverly in 1989. In Waverly, Vern worked for Cedar Valley Corp., Rainbow Concrete and finally Croell Redi-Mix. He was consulted for many major projects over the years that included airport runways, wind turbine foundations and interstate highways in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. Throughout his life he assisted, attended and was forever involved with dairy farming activities.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Aaron (Danielle) of Charleston, W.Va., Andrew (Kristen) of Conroe, Texas, Austin of Naples, Fla., and Alex (Rachel) of Baytown, Texas; nine grandchildren, Gavin, Houston, Rowen, Peytin, Greyson, Colton, Hannah, Logan and Aubree; four sisters, Lois Eggerth of Cherokee, Betty (Ernie) Cox of Prescott, Ariz., Joyce Geistkemper of Fayette and Eleanor (Jim) Miner Hageman of Calmar; three brothers, Rodney (Becky) Arthur of Loveland, Colo., Myron (Janet) Arthur of Oelwein and Jerry (Florida) Arthur of Norwalk; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; Jo's parents; a sister, Eileen Arthur; two brothers, Gene and Bernard; three brothers-in-law, Robert Eggerth, Jim Geistkemper and Brooks Miner; and a niece, Marcia Wilhelmi.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly, with cremation to follow the service. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the Vern Arthur Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 172, Waverly 50677 or https://www.gofundme.com/manage/vernon-arthur-memorial-fund.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
As a jack of other trades, Vern’s talents included woodworking and landscaping for himself and anyone needing advice or assistance. Vern loved coaching youth sports and watching his sons in their many sporting events. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
