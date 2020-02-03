Vernetta Bennett

(1941-2020)

WATERLOO -- Vernetta J. Bennett, 78, of Manchester, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.

She was born Sept. 1, 1941 in Mandan, N.D., the daughter of Emil and Vivian (Sakrison) Jonson. She married Wendell Fredrick Bennett on May 27, 1967, in Charles City. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2017.

Vernetta graduated from Flasher High School in Flasher, N.D., in 1959. She earned BAS degrees at Wartburg College in Waverly. She taught school in Conrad and Blessed Sacrament and Jewett Elementary schools in Waterloo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: three sons, Bryan (Maureen) Bennett of Cedar Rapids, David (Tara) Bennett of Evansdale and Tim (Kristin) Bennett of Manchester; a daughter, Patty (Jason) Chapman of Manchester; 19 grandchildren; a great-grandchild and a brother, Vernon Jonson of Bismarck, N.D.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.