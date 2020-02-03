Vernetta Bennett

(1941-2020)
WATERLOO -- Vernetta J. Bennett, 78, of Manchester, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
She was born Sept. 1, 1941 in Mandan, N.D., the daughter of Emil and Vivian (Sakrison) Jonson. She married Wendell Fredrick Bennett on May 27, 1967, in Charles City. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2017.
Vernetta graduated from Flasher High School in Flasher, N.D., in 1959. She earned BAS degrees at Wartburg College in Waverly. She taught school in Conrad and Blessed Sacrament and Jewett Elementary schools in Waterloo.
Survived by: three sons, Bryan (Maureen) Bennett of Cedar Rapids, David (Tara) Bennett of Evansdale and Tim (Kristin) Bennett of Manchester; a daughter, Patty (Jason) Chapman of Manchester; 19 grandchildren; a great-grandchild and a brother, Vernon Jonson of Bismarck, N.D.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Nazareth Lutheran Church - Larsen Chapel, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., and an hour before the services on Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Good Neighbor Home, 105 McCarren Drive, Manchester, IA 52057.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Vernetta was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and a former member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She loved to socialize and had several favorite past-times including word search puzzles, knitting, crafting and making jewelry.
