WATERLOO-Vernetta Ann Saffell, 93, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital, Waterloo. She was born June 21, 1928 in Dysart, daughter of Anton J. and Anna Jans Cecak. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1948. She married Loren Scott Oct. 21, 1948; they later divorced. She then married Raymond W. Saffell Aug. 8, 1958; he died June 15, 1998. She worked at Allen Hospital for many years in the accounting department, retiring in 1991. Vernetta was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Waterloo, former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo. She was a 4-H leader. She loved to sew and knit, including needlepoint and crochet. She also loved to cook and bake, particularly Czech and Bohemian dishes. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Scott of Waterloo, and Colleen (Jack) Majewski of Polk City; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eva Knutson of Overland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; step-daughter, Judith Hurd; and a brother, Vernon Cecak. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church; burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Kearns Kimball Chapel, Waterloo; also one hour prior to service. Memorials to UnityPoint Hospice. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.