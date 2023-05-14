September 6, 1929-May 12, 2023

JANESVILLE-Verne Howard Wagner, 93, of Janesville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, in Waterloo, Iowa.

Verne was born on September 6, 1929, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Alice Pauline (Gerdes) and Harold Isaac Wagner. On November 6, 1954, he married Shirley Jean Metcalf.

Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa, with Pastor Candi Carey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 319-352-1187