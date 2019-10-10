(1943-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Verna Post, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Yankton, S.D., daughter of Ray and Rose (Hladky) Hasker. She married Robert “Postie” Post on June 24, 1972, in Utica, S.D. He died Sept. 10, 2008.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, S.D., and taught at Lucia Wallace Elementary School in Algona for 33 years.
Survived by: three children, Kayleen (Gary) Amerson of Century, Fla., Ryan (Laura) Post of Marion, and Amanda (Paul) Lee of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Jessica and Ellie Amerson, Allison, Reid, and Beckett Post, Jordan, Noah and Josephine Lee; and two brothers, Harley Hasker of Sunnyvale, Calif., and Vern (RaeNell) Hasker of Deland, Fla.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Elmer Hasker; a sister, Ruth Morris; and a grandson, Stephen Lee.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Algona, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until services at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Algona. Local visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center, Cedar Falls, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Care Team of Kossuth County or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.