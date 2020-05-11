Verna M. Schofield

(1925-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Verna Marie Schofield, 95, died Saturday, May 9, at Western Home Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
She was born April 10, 1925, in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, daughter of George and Portia Gaden. She grew up in the Detroit area. Verna attended Moody Bible Institute and Columbia Bible College and then worked for several years on the office staff of the Denver Theological Seminary in Denver, Colo. She married Earl Schofield in 1962. After his death in 1981, she moved to Cedar Falls.
Survivors: a stepdaughter, Sally (Ed) Baker; two grandchildren, Amy and Dan (Stacy) Baker; and three great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Joanna and Miriam Baker.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a sister; and four brothers.
Services: There will be no memorial service due to the pandemic. Verna is being cremated and will be buried next to her husband in Freeport, Ill.
Verna enjoyed being active in Orchard Hill Church, where Ed was the senior pastor. She loved gardening and especially enjoyed raising African violets. Reading was also a favorite pastimes. Her faith was important, and people knew they could count on her to pray for them when the need arose.
