Verna I. Gray

Verna Idler Gray, 93, formerly of Charles City, passed away January 13, 2020.
Services on Thursday, January 16, at 11 a.m. at CrossWay Church, 3058 10th Ave. N, Fort Dodge, Iowa. Visitation at the church from 10-11 am. A graveside committal service at 3:30 p.m. January 16 at Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City.
Verna Berdine Klinehart was born May 9, 1926, in New Hampton, to Martha and Ernest Klinehart. In 1948, she married Leighton Idler. After Leighton's death, she married Darrell (Bud) Gray. She lived in Charles City from 1948-2012.
She was proceeded in death by Leighton and Bud, her daughter, Julie Rice, infant grandson, Gerald M White, infant great-granddaughter Evelyn Cianciolo, and brother Roy Klinehart.
Verna is survived by a daughter, Connie (Frank) Francis, Fort Dodge, grand-daughters Tracy Reitmeier (Adam) Albertsen, Cedar Rapids, and Rebecca Reitmeier (Shane) Cianciolo, Fort Dodge and two great-grandsons, Cooper Cianciolo and Aiden Albertsen.
Gunderson Funeral Home of Fort Dodge is in charge of arrangements.
10:00AM-11:00AM
3058 10th Avenue North
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
11:00AM
3058 10th Avenue North
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
