Verna Brandt

December 5, 2022

ANKENY-Verna Brandt, 95, of Ankeny, Iowa, formerly from Waverly, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mill Pond Retirement Community in Ankeny.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, 301 First St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

