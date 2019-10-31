{{featured_button_text}}
Verna Hart

Verna Bradford Hart

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Verna Mae Bradford Hart, 82, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 28, of natural causes.

She was born June 7, 1937, in Starkville, Miss., to Aretha Edmonds and Joseph Bradford. She married Joseph Hart.

Verna and Joseph moved to Waterloo in 1960, and she worked at Clayton House motel, Porky’s Red Carpet and retired from Waterloo Industries. She later owned a janitorial business for 30 years.

Survived by: her husband of 64 years; three children, Bridgette Hall (Edward), Brenda Lobato Ford and Alexis Hart; three grandchidren, Maisha hart, Shaunte Hart and Joseph “Joey” Lobato; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; siblings; and children, John Bradford, Joseph R. Bradford Jr., Donald Carl “D.C.,” Jesse Bradford (Kittem), Susan Edwards, Beverly R. Hart and Alaric R. Hart.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 55 Newell St. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 400 Charles St., where they will receive friends.

Verna will be best remembered as a faithful servant to Jehovah God and an excellent wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, along with her warm love, kindness and generosity. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God in 1971 and served as a regular Pioneer for two years.

