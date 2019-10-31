Verna Bradford Hart

(1937-2019)
WATERLOO — Verna Mae Bradford Hart, 82, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 28, of natural causes.
She was born June 7, 1937, in Starkville, Miss., to Aretha Edmonds and Joseph Bradford. She married Joseph Hart.
Verna and Joseph moved to Waterloo in 1960, and she worked at Clayton House motel, Porky’s Red Carpet and retired from Waterloo Industries. She later owned a janitorial business for 30 years.
Survived by: her husband of 64 years; three children, Bridgette Hall (Edward), Brenda Lobato Ford and Alexis Hart; three grandchidren, Maisha hart, Shaunte Hart and Joseph “Joey” Lobato; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; siblings; and children, John Bradford, Joseph R. Bradford Jr., Donald Carl “D.C.,” Jesse Bradford (Kittem), Susan Edwards, Beverly R. Hart and Alaric R. Hart.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 55 Newell St. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 400 Charles St., where they will receive friends.
Verna will be best remembered as a faithful servant to Jehovah God and an excellent wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, along with her warm love, kindness and generosity. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God in 1971 and served as a regular Pioneer for two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.