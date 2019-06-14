Celebrate the Life of Vern L. Stoppelmoor of Clarksville, Iowa.
March 31, 1929 – October 13, 2018.
Friends and Family are invited to join us for a Celebration of Vern’s life at an Open House on Saturday, July 6 from 1-3 pm at Clarksville Amvets Hall, 102 E. Greene St., Clarksville, IA 50619.
Vern was the beloved “Husband” for 64 years to Kathaleen. “ Dad” to Stan, Cynthia, Cheryl, Gary, and Kaye. “Grandpa” of 9 to Kianna, Tonya, Stacy, Mason, Daniel, Tom, Jarrett, Tyler, and Teagan. “Great-Grandpa” of 6 to Lauren, Andrew, Owen, Gavin, Thomas, and Eleanor. Friend to many.
We hope you will join us in this Celebration of Vern’s life!!
