CLARKSVILLE -- Vern Leeper Stoppelmoor, 89, of Clarksville, died Oct. 13.

He was born March 31, 1929, in Clarksville, son of George and Mahala (Leeper) Stoppelmoor. He married Kathaleen Maifeld on Oct. 5, 1954. 

He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1947 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. Vern and his wife farmed in Butler county all of their married life. 

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Stanley (Deb Muller) of Clarksville and Gary Stoppelmoor of Long Beach, Calif.; three daughters, Cynthia Stoppelmoor of Seattle, Cheryl Stoppelmoor of Heber City, Utah, and Kaye (Tom) Vest of Midlothian, Texas; eight grandchildren, Kianna (Jim) Hauschildt, Tonya Seitz, Daniel Stoppelmoor, Mason McGuire, Thomas (Stephanie) Vest IV, Jarrett Vest, Tyler Vest and Teagan Vest; six great-grandchildren, Lauren Hauschildt, Andrew Hauschildt, Owen Seitz, Gavin Seitz, Thomas Vest V and Eleanor Vest; and a brother, John (Karen) Stoppelmoor.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister; and a granddaughter, Stacy Stoppelmoor.

Services: As requested by Vern, there will not be a formal funeral service. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Vern enjoyed watching the sunset while he and Kathaleen lived on the farm. He enjoyed when family was home and loved taking pictures by the Big Rock on their property. He was a true farmer through and through; even enjoying picking up rocks or walking beans.

