April 17, 1925-August 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Vern Adolph Sabin, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 17, 1925, in Westgate, Iowa, the son of William and Lydia (Koelling) Sabin. He graduated from Maynard High School, then was enlisted in the Army during World War II. On July 14, 1951, he was united in marriage to Verla Schrodemeier at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He worked as a machinist at John Deere for over 30 years before retiring in 1981.

Vern is survived by his wife, two sons, Jerome (Sue) Sabin of Easton, KS, and Ron Sabin of Sterling, IL; four grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Diane Sabin.

He was preceded in death by one son, Scott Sabin, two sisters, Lorene Schellhorn and Martha Tellin, and three brothers: Milton, Dale, and Larry Sabin.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Westgate, IA.

Memorials may be directed to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.