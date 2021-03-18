July 27, 1937-March 16, 2021
WATERLOO-Verlynn R. “Lynn” Swaim, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born July 27, 1937, in Hanlontown, daughter of Cecil A. and Lorna M. Mensink Beal. She graduated from Mason City High School. Lynn married Carl E. “Bud” Swaim December 19, 1953 in Mason City; he died June 4, 2018.
She worked as a school bus driver for Waterloo Community School District. Though, her most important job was mom. She was a member of Cedar Valley Church where she taught Sunday School for several years. She enjoyed traveling with Carl. They loved to be outdoors while spending their time camping and fishing.
Survived by: her daughters, Carla (Gene) Schaefer of Gilbert’ Lorrie (David) Oldenburger of Plainfield’ and Susan Uhlenhake of Waterloo; son, Dan Swaim of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded by: her parents; husband; great-granddaughter, Piper Schaefer; son-in-law, Tom Cozart; and brothers, Jim, Duane, Jerry, and Paul Beal. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Cedar Valley Church with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: one hour prior to services at the church. Direct memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
