Verlyn “Nub” Sager, 88, of Tiffin and formerly of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on September 6, 2023 surrounded by family.
Nub was born on August 2, 1935 to Wilbert and Noreen Sager in Reinbeck, Iowa. After graduating from Gladbrook High School, Nub proudly served in the United States Army. Following discharge, he worked at John Deere for 30 years. Nub also enjoyed working at Delta Industries. Nub loved fishing and bowhunting with his buddies. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch swing with Sharon feeding and watching his ducks.
Nub is survived by his daughters: Janalyn (Rick) Harris, Sue (Jeff) Frericks and Jill (Scott) Borchardt; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and his siblings: Gay Oulman and Mike Manley. He is also survived by his significant other of 34 years, Sharon Riggan and her children: Jim, Boone, Dyan, Al (Tina) Riggan and Deb (Brian) Hibbs. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tim Sager and three siblings: Connie, Kathy and brother, “Butch.”
Interment will take place at Reinbeck Cemetery on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elmwood Park in Reinbeck from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Meat will be provided but please bring a covered dish if you wish.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.