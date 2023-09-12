Verlyn “Nub” Sager, 88, of Tiffin and formerly of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on September 6, 2023 surrounded by family.

Nub was born on August 2, 1935 to Wilbert and Noreen Sager in Reinbeck, Iowa. After graduating from Gladbrook High School, Nub proudly served in the United States Army. Following discharge, he worked at John Deere for 30 years. Nub also enjoyed working at Delta Industries. Nub loved fishing and bowhunting with his buddies. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch swing with Sharon feeding and watching his ducks.

Nub is survived by his daughters: Janalyn (Rick) Harris, Sue (Jeff) Frericks and Jill (Scott) Borchardt; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and his siblings: Gay Oulman and Mike Manley. He is also survived by his significant other of 34 years, Sharon Riggan and her children: Jim, Boone, Dyan, Al (Tina) Riggan and Deb (Brian) Hibbs. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tim Sager and three siblings: Connie, Kathy and brother, “Butch.”

Interment will take place at Reinbeck Cemetery on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elmwood Park in Reinbeck from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Meat will be provided but please bring a covered dish if you wish.