WATERLOO — Verlyn “Lynn” Mae Peterson, 88, of Indianola, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home, Indianola.

She was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of William and Ella Flancha Goodenbour. She married Orvin A. Peterson on July, 19 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Verlyn was employed at Wobbeking-Tjernagle Insurance Agency for 25 years, retiring in 1993.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Pamela S. Peterson of Waterloo and Linda L. (Ted) Williams of Urbandale; a stepdaughter, Sandra (Bill) Boyd of Clarksville; three grandsons, Joshua (Debra) Williams of Indianola, and Jason (Christina) Williams and Jared Williams, both of Urbandale; and five great-grandchildren, Camron, Caleb and Carson Williams, all of Indianola, and Genevieve and Charles Williams of Urbandale.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Terry A. Peterson; and two brothers, Robert and Quincy Goodenbour.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Verlyn "Lynn" Peterson (1930-2018)
