Verlyn D. “Verl” Knief

(1932-2019)
DENVER — Verlyn Dale “Verl” Dale Knief, 87, of Waterloo, formerly of Denver and Waverly, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born on March 2, 1932, in Bremer County, son of Freidrich Wilhelm and Bertha (Widdel) Knief. On Oct. 5, 1958, he married Nancy Ward at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death Nov. 4, 2016.
Verl graduated from East High School in 1950 and then entered the U.S. Marines, serving until 1952. Following his discharge and working a few jobs in the area, he began working for John Deere. He and Nancy made their home in Waterloo for six years and later moved to Cedar Falls. In 1989, they moved to Denver. Verl’s career with John Deere would span almost 60 years. He retired in 1986 and then did contractual work for John Deere and also designed handicapped elevators for Schumacher Elevator. He formally retired from working in 2012.
Survived by: two daughters, Tammy (Johnny) Johnson of Arlington, Texas, and Dawn (Chuck) Tomson of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Mallory (Jake) Leland, Matthew Johnson, Morgan (Matt) Winkelman, Hope (Cody) Curtis, Alex (Laura) Schneider, Harrison (Amber) Schneider and Megan, Kate and Maddie Tomson; a great grandchild, Ty Marshall Curtis; and a sister-in-law, Jean Knief of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two brothers, Les Knief and LuVerne Knief; and two sisters, Alvira Kirchoff and Marlys Eick.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver, with burial of cremains at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and also for an hour before the memorial service on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Verl was known as a “fix it man” and designed engines and various other things. He received an award in high school for small engine design and later was always fixing things in his garage. Verl was very proud to be part of the Honor Flight and enjoyed the trip.
