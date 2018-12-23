Verlie Trower

(1916-2018)
FAIRBANK — Verlie Irene (Hahn) Trower, 102, died Dec. 16 at Mercy Living Plus in Oelwein.
She was born May 28, 1916, in Fairbank, daughter of Charles William and Olia Mae Hahn. She married F. Burnett Trower on Nov. 1, 1939; he died in March 1979.
Verlie graduated from Fairbank High School. Before moving to Mercy Living Plus in September 2016, Verlie lived in Fairbank her entire life. She worked as the bookkeeper for Trower Dairy and Garbage Services, the businesses that she and Burnett owned and operated.
She was a member of United Methodist Church in Fairbank, where she was the organist and pianist for many years, a member of the Ladies Aid Society, the Grand International Auxiliary to the Brotherhood of Engineers in Oelwein, and served terms as president. In her late years, she was a member of the Fairbank Historical Society.
Survived by: two sons, David (Dianne) Trower of Apple Valley, Minn., and William (Cathy) Trower of Weare, N.H.; five grandchildren, Megan (Sean) Primus of Ramsey, Minn., Robert (Anna) Trower of Parkville, Mo., Rachel (Jeff) Manthey of North Liberty, Lisa Vogel of Hopkinton, Mass., and Eric (Nikki) Trower of Eagan, Minn.; 12 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Lenora (Willis) Ross and her husband, Willis.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Fairbank United Methodist Church, ith burial following at the Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences ca be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
