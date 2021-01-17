Verlene K. Senne

Verlene was united in marriage with Floyd Senne at St. Peter Lutheran Church on September 20, 1959. They lived on farms in the Allison area their entire married lives. After their marriage she became a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Vilmar and was active in the choir for many years, Women’s circle, taught Sunday School and was a co-leader of the Luther League. Music was a big part of her life, she played piano for church and the care center for years. Verlene had a special place in her heart for children she worked at Higgelty Piggelty Pre-School for nearly 20 years. She was active in the Butler County ARC, and loved corresponding with her family and friends and loved to travel. She collected thousands of angels over the years and was an always laughing, she is remembered as a person who’s cup was always overflowing. She treasured kids and had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren and has many God-children.